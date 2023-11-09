Eddie Van Halen once asked Alice Cooper to get Glen Campbell to give him a guitar lesson

Eddie Van Halen once asked Alice Cooper to set up a guitar lesson with Glen Campbell, according to the shock rocker himself.

In a recent appearance on the BBC’s The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker [via Blabbermouth], Cooper discussed his love for golf and his golfing friends – which included country star Glen Campbell until his death in 2017 at the age of 81.

Cooper said, “Yeah, Glen was great. He was really one of those guys that was probably the best short game, amateur short game I’d ever seen in my life. At 60 yards in, he was as good as any pro.”

He continued about his late friend, “One time Eddie Van Halen called me up and said, ‘Hey, I wanna come to Arizona and play golf.’ And I went, ‘Okay, great.’ Now, Eddie, after the first game of golf, said, ‘How’s my game?’ And I went, ‘Eddie, you are a great guitar player.’ And he says, ‘Yeah, but what about my game?’ I go, ‘Eddie, you’re a great songwriter.’

“The real reason he came in, he says, ‘Okay, let me tell you the real reason I wanted to come in. I need for you to get me a guitar lesson with Glen Campbell.’ Glen Campbell was such a great guitarist that other guitar players could hear what he was doing and go, ‘Oh my gosh, this guy’s amazing.’ So Glen Campbell was going to give Eddie Van Halen a guitar lesson.”

But did the guitar lesson ever happen? According to Cooper, it took place at his very house. He lived near to Campbell at the time, and Campbell went over and sat down with Van Halen for a lesson.

Cooper’s interview comes a month after he said he wants to continue performing live until he’s 90 years old. He might be turning 76 in February, but he said that while many of his friends are retiring, he has no intention of doing a farewell tour.