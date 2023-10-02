“I’m looking at Mick Jagger as the prototype. Mick still does three-hour shows” Alice Cooper says he wants to continue playing live until 90 if he can

Don’t hold your breath for an Alice Cooper retirement for the 75-year-old is ready to keep rocking on for as long as he’s able to.

The musician tells Rock Candy magazine in a recent interview that a retirement isn’t in the cards for him despite it being the reality for many of his peers.

“A farewell tour hasn’t crossed my mind at all,” Cooper says [via Blabbermouth]. “And it’s weird, because all my friends are retiring. Gene Simmons said to me recently, ‘Look, I��’m done. Come December, it’s over.’”

“And I go, ‘Well, you know, these farewell tours go on for years and years now, right?’ But Gene was very serious and said, ‘Not this time. I promise you that come December, KISS as we know it is absolutely done.’”

“The guys in Aerosmith are saying the same thing, as are many other bands from my era,” he adds. “But none of that occurs to me. It’s never been a thought that I’d retire. I feel great, and the band sounds great. I’m 75, but I’ll be up there at 90 if I’m still in good enough shape.”

Cooper went on to cite The Rolling Stones, whose frontman Mick Jagger he describes as his inspiration in terms of career longevity.

“I’m looking at Mick Jagger as the prototype,” he says. “Mick still does three-hour shows and the soundcheck. So if Mick can do it, so can I.”

Speaking about the possibility of retirement a couple months back, the musician told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk that he “would not wanna play Alice Cooper if I didn’t look like Alice, the same way I looked like Alice in the ’70s.”

“I still look like that Alice,” Cooper added.

“I think people come to see Alice and they’re expecting to see this relic, and they see the highest-energy show they’ve seen all year,” he continued. “I’ve never been in better shape.”