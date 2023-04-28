Alice Cooper reissues School’s Out and Killer in new deluxe edition

Alice Cooper has announced he will re-release classic albums Killer and School’s Out as two-CD set deluxe editions this summer.

The reissues, which will hit shelves from 9 June, will be released under label Rhino Records.

Both CD sets will cost $29.98 each and the reissue of 1971’s Killer will feature a previously unreleased live recording of Be My Lover.

It’s from the band’s performance at Mar Y Sol Pop Festival in Puerto Rico on 2 April, 1972.

Listen to it below:

As for School’s Out (1972) deluxe edition, there will be an Alice Cooper concert in Miami from 27 May, 1972, included.

It was a gig which took place not long before the album was recorded that year.

Both reissues will also be available as three-LP versions on 180-gram vinyl – costing $69.98 for Killer or $89.98 for School’s Out.

Each deluxe version is available for pre-order now on the Rhino website.

Killer was Alice Cooper’s fourth studio album which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Meanwhile School’s Out followed as their fifth studio release and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart.