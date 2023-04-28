Watch: Metallica kick off M72 tour with “No Repeat Weekend” series

The band have begun a new concept where they’ll play two different setlists in a row at the same venue.

Metallica have kicked off their M72 tour with a full setlist performance at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam yesterday evening.

The metal legends will be visiting 22 cities in total and playing two nights in each of them.

Fans can purchase a two-day ticket to witness two completely different setlists and opening bands each night.

The band will be playing from a catalogue of over 30 songs spanning from over 40 years of music – and promises audiences won’t hear the same songs twice.

Beginning last night’s concert with 1986’s Orion – a song that hasn’t been played live since 2011 – Metallica also debuted two new songs, Screaming Suicide and Sleepwalk My Life Away, from newest album 72 Seasons.

The show saw the band perform 16 songs in total, rounding off with title track Master Of Puppets from their 1986 third studio album.

Watch some of the gig live below:

Metallica’s 72 Seasons features 12 songs and dropped on 14 April this year.

It’s the eleventh studio album made by the band, who came together in 1981.