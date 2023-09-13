logo
News

“It was a sort of weird head trip that I went through”: Andy Summers explains how he re-gained interest in guitar after The Police split

“I would do shows, I made records, but I barely picked up the guitar”

Andy Summers

Andy Summers. Image: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Andy Summers has admitted he lost interest in guitar after The Police broke up, but also explained how he later rekindled his passion for the instrument.

Summers was speaking to Adam Levy in an interview where he began by saying that he never grew tired of tinkering around with music on his guitar.

“I’ve never gotten tired of it. I enjoy it. I like playing guitars. I mean, I can’t even imagine life without it, because it’s been part of me since I was a kid. Yeah, okay, life is terrible, but you’ve still got the guitar, so whatever.

“It’s sort of a central fact of your existence because you come back to it. I never got bored with it.”

However, Summers corrected himself and explain that he did go through a fallow period when The Police disbanded in 1986. He recalled that he went through a phase of going through the motions with playing guitar without putting in any dedicated time to working on his craft.

“Maybe, oddly, I say that — I’m just catching myself — I think right after The Police, I sort of went through a weird period — now I’m thinking about it — where I didn’t want to play it much anymore.

“I would do shows, I made records, but I barely picked up the guitar. It was a sort of weird head trip that I went through.”

He went on to reveal that going out on tour with his American colleague & jazz virtuoso Larry Coryell helped to break his inertia.

” Larry is a very enthusiastic person and actually, he was a catalyst — he brought me back to it. And I’ve, you know, played and toured with Larry, I started playing all the time again, and it’s never gone away again.”

Related Artists

Andy SummersThe Police

Related Tags

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 13 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.