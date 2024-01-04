logo
News

“There was no facade. There was no divide” Guitarist Andy Timmons on what made Eddie Van Halen so successful

“Eddie Van Halen is one of those people. Olivia Newton-John was one of those people. Jeff Beck was one of those people.”

Andy Timmons and Eddie Van Halen

Image: Larry Hulst / Paul Natkin / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Danger Danger guitarist Andy Timmons has reflected on the great Eddie Van Halen‘s work, noting, in particular, how the rock legend’s authenticity was a big part of his success.

Timmons was speaking to Final Resonance TV in a recent interview where he discusses some of the qualities that’d set the late guitar master apart from the rest.

“People’s facade and persona could be very different from the human being that they are. Some people are more natural, and for me, those are the ones I’m drawn to,” he explains [via Killer Guitar Rigs].

“Eddie Van Halen is one of those people. Olivia [Newton-John] was one of those people. Jeff Beck was one of those people. You could just tell when somebody’s being real. They’re not having to put on anything.”

“Their music – if it’s a voice, if it’s guitar playing – they come through their instrument, you know what I mean?”

According to Timmons, it’s this honest approach to music that have got people falling in love with the late Eruption mastermind: “And I think that’s why we’re talking about Ed like we are,” he says. “There was no facade. There was no divide. It was his pure spirit coming out without bullshit, without trying to be someone. It was natural.”

“The moment for me – and I’m sure this made people fall deeply in love with him like I did – is the Jump video where he is just looking at the camera and smiling, playing this incredible stuff.”

“Not this persona of ‘I’m a rock god, I’m a rock star,’ there’s plenty of that comes through naturally, but man, that little impish smile like, ‘This is so much fun, I’m having a great time!’ And why not show that?”

Related Artists

Andy TimmonsEddie Van Halen

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

How to be a successful independent band in 2024

2

Meris LVX review — a game-changing delay pedal that opens up a new sonic landscape

3

How Martin reinvented the acoustic again with the SC model

4

“You have to put so much into this to make it work”: The Kills‘ Jamie Hince

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.