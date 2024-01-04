“There was no facade. There was no divide” Guitarist Andy Timmons on what made Eddie Van Halen so successful

Danger Danger guitarist Andy Timmons has reflected on the great Eddie Van Halen‘s work, noting, in particular, how the rock legend’s authenticity was a big part of his success.

Timmons was speaking to Final Resonance TV in a recent interview where he discusses some of the qualities that’d set the late guitar master apart from the rest.

“People’s facade and persona could be very different from the human being that they are. Some people are more natural, and for me, those are the ones I’m drawn to,” he explains [via Killer Guitar Rigs].

“Eddie Van Halen is one of those people. Olivia [Newton-John] was one of those people. Jeff Beck was one of those people. You could just tell when somebody’s being real. They’re not having to put on anything.”

“Their music – if it’s a voice, if it’s guitar playing – they come through their instrument, you know what I mean?”

According to Timmons, it’s this honest approach to music that have got people falling in love with the late Eruption mastermind: “And I think that’s why we’re talking about Ed like we are,” he says. “There was no facade. There was no divide. It was his pure spirit coming out without bullshit, without trying to be someone. It was natural.”

“The moment for me – and I’m sure this made people fall deeply in love with him like I did – is the Jump video where he is just looking at the camera and smiling, playing this incredible stuff.”

“Not this persona of ‘I’m a rock god, I’m a rock star,’ there’s plenty of that comes through naturally, but man, that little impish smile like, ‘This is so much fun, I’m having a great time!’ And why not show that?”