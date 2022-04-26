Beabadoobee releases lucid new single See You Soon

Alt-pop artist Beabadoobee has dropped her latest single, See You Soon from her upcoming LP, Beatopia.

Beabadoobee, who’s real name is Beatrice Laus, rocketed into the alt-pop radar after a remix of her song Coffee featuring Powfu went viral on TikTok, the social media app that has delivered all new kinds of artists into our musical sphere, causing viral hits and spontaneous record deals.

Her latest record is her third album release, following the success of Fake It Flowers which earned her great critical reception, including five stars from NME.

See You Soon was apparently written following a solo ‘shroom trip, reports Stereogum. The track layers lo-fi beats with teen pop-idol styled acoustic guitar, giving the song a dreamy, lucid feel. Beabadoobee’s delicate lulled vocals dazzle across the song and you can listen to the single for yourself below:

Beabadoobe spoke of the single’s release on her Instagram where she wrote, “See You Soon is out now!! This song is so so special to me and hits much harder listening to it at this particular time. This is my favourite song off Beatopia and the connection I have with See You Soon compares to no other song I have sat down and wrote. It is yours now to hear 🙂 produced by @jacobbugden.”

The Tired singer also released the track Talk back in March this year which gives a glimpse at the more punky side of the new record, with punch bass work and Avril Lavigne-esque lyrics.

Beatopia is out on July 15 2022 via Dirty Hit and tickets for her next tour are available here.