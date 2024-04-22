“A story wrought with trauma, perseverance and immense talent”: New Behind The Music episode to feature Wolfgang Van Halen

Long-running music docuseries Behind The Music is set to return with a new episode featuring Wolfgang Van Halen.

The series comes to Paramount+ in the US and Canada on 1 May and in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on 2 May.

Besides Wolfgang, the new episodes will profile Bell Biv DeVoe and Trace Adkins, with remastered episodes featuring 50 Cent, Bobby Brown, Ice-T, MILLI VANILLI, The Notorious B.I.G. and Sinead O’Connor

“Wolfgang Van Halen reveals his story that’s wrought with trauma, perseverance and immense talent,” a press release for the episode reads. “Born to guitar god Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang instantly became bound to music.”

“As he developed his own sound, Wolfgang turned to his solo project, Mammoth WVH, before tragedy struck. Eddie’s death rocked his son’s world, but Wolfgang solidified his music career with a sound all of his own while continuing to honour his father’s legacy.”

Behind The Music originally aired on the American cable channel VH1. Each episode profiles and interviews a popular musical artist or group, detailing their journey to success and the ups and downs along the way. The series was rebooted by Paramount+ in 2021.

In related news, Wolfgang has spoken about honouring his father — the late Eddie Van Halen — on stage by pointing to the sky at the end of every show. He explained, “The reason I do what I do is because of my dad. So if I didn’t or at least think about him throughout the process, I’d be doing a disservice to my existence.”

“So I think it’s very important to establish that to thank my dad every night, every time I’m on stage. Just to thank my father and to know that he’s always there with me every night.”

