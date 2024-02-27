logo
News

Billie Joe Armstrong: “If Green Day were a new band in this era, we’d fit right in next to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift”

“If it’s good songs, you can bust through any genre or any sort of popularity contest.”

Billie Joe Armstrong

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Top 40 behemoths Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift aren’t artists you’d likely associate with Green Day, but Billie Joe Armstrong thinks that if they were a new band, they’d fit into the scene right next to them.

Speaking to Guitar World, the Green Day frontman discusses his band’s place in the contemporary music scene. He says, “If Green Day were a new band in this era, I feel like we would fit right in next to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in a lot of ways.

“Because I just feel that if it’s good songs – if it’s great songs – you can bust through any genre or any sort of popularity contest. So I just always go to where I’m strongest, and that’s good lyrics, good melodies, good songwriting.”

He continues, saying that it’s important to “throw yourself curveballs” on occasion, as it keeps you from getting bored.

Elsewhere in the interview, he talks about what it means to be punk. The frontman of one of the biggest pop-punk bands in history, who played a huge part in making punk more mainstream, Armstrong says, “Punk, to me, has always meant freedom.

“Maybe there’s some people where it’s just about being an aggressive punk-rocker and saying, ‘fuck society’ and falling into all those sorts of clichés. But that’s not my definition.  For me, it’s about getting into the deep end of the water as an artist. All that other stuff is just limitations.”

Green Day’s most recent album, Saviors, came out in January, and true to form it features plenty of political commentary. And Armstrong says, “Whether it’s social media or influencers or war or Trumpism or political correctness, it just feels like we’re all over the place right now… It’s just really fucked up.”

And of the state of his native USA, he explains, “I actually think our country is more divided than it’s ever been. And the thing about the American dream, the original idea of it, is just sort of lost on me at this point. On top of that, now we’re all sort of set on this algorithm that we’re being fed every day.

“I’m a victim of it, too. The stuff that I see online or on Instagram or YouTube just feeds the thing in your brain that your brain wants to see. You think you’re being informed, but really you’re retreating more into your own bubble.”

Related Artists

Ed SheeranGreen DayTaylor Swift

Trending Now

1

Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II review: two drive tones, infinite possibilities

2

Yard Act’s Sam Shipstone on disturbing the hornets’ nest and his love of Leo Fender’s MFD pickups

3

Victory VX The Kraken MKII review – is this the best new metal amp in the world?

4

Five essential Hole tracks that guitarists need to hear

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E18: Fredric Effects Super Unpleasant Companion

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.