Watch the hilarious moment park rangers blast Black Sabbath’s Iron Man to get a bear out of a tree

Spoiler alert: it didn’t quite work as well as they’d hoped.

[L-R] Ozzy Osbourne and a black bear in a tree

Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images [L], Roger Simmons/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images [R]

 
If you ever find yourself trying to get a cat to come down from a tree, a saucer of milk at the bottom is usually a solid tactic. But if you’re dealing with a bear, you need to get a bit more creative.

That’s what park rangers in Golden, Colorado discovered when they found themselves trying to coax a humongous black bear out of a tree last weekend.

And luckily for us watching behind the safety of our screens, Colorado Parks And Wildlife documented the whole saga in a hilarious Twitter/X thread.

“When you’re out on a bear stakeout, you think it’s going to be all action. You never think you’re going to spend at least 6 hours in a car waiting on a bear to stop sleeping and climb down from a tree,” rangers wrote.

“This bear was the stakeout subject in Golden near the Mines campus on Tuesday. It had gotten in trash and found food. When we got to the area, the bear was already up a tree. The wait begins.”

After five hours of waiting, they say, the bear finally came down, only to scale another tree nearby: “Why bear, why?” That’s when they had to get creative.

“Time to break out the tech,” they wrote, before launching a drone near the treetop to see if the “unfamiliar noise from above would make the bear descend”. But when that didn’t work, out came the big guns: Black Sabbath’s Iron Man blasted directly toward the bear.

Unfortunately, the metal outfit’s 1970 megahit did nothing to usher the bear down, and rangers had to wait until night time for the bear to finally descend. The whole ordeal did yield a key piece of information though.

“Bears are cute but still very much wild animals,” the rangers concluded. “Black bears don’t mind Black Sabbath.”

