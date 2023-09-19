“I said I was never going to play music again, until Mark told me he was sick,” recalls Tom DeLonge as Blink-182 announce their first album in 12 years, One More Time…

Blink-182 have announced their first album in 12 years, One More Time…, following 2011’s Neighborhoods.

The American pop punk trio will release the LP on 20 October, however Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have previewed three tracks in a teaser for their upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

In the four-minute clip, the band showcase Anthem Part 3, One More Time, and You Don’t Know What You’ve Got.

The long-awaited LP marks the band’s second album since they reunited in February 2009. DeLonge explains in the trailer that it was Hoppus’s diagnosis of cancer that made him want to re-join the band:

“I remember telling my wife, ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to play music again, I don’t think I’m ever gonna tour again,’” explains DeLonge. “Until Mark told me he was sick, and then I was like, that’s the only thing I wanted to do.”

Barker also discusses how One More Time touches on tragic events, such as Hoppus’s cancer and his plane crash in 2009 which killed four people, and how they caused the trio to reunite.

“I think that Blink is us three and as soon as we accept that and don’t settle for anything less than that, that’s the future,” Barker admits.

You can watch the preview below:

In more Blink-182 news, DeLonge has stated that the band has always been about “forcing happiness with brute strength”.

Speaking to Fender, DeLonge says that “the thing about rock and roll that separates us from pop music is the authenticity of the people doing it – the story of where they came from. Something that’s really true to them that they’re trying to emote and trying to communicate it back for other people to see your point of view in the world.”

One More Time… is available to pre-order now.