Blues Titans Eric Gales and Joe Bonamassa to duke it out in a World Heavyweight Guitar Battle

Eric Gales has teased an upcoming “guitar battle” between two heavyweights: himself, and Joe Bonamassa.

Gales posted an image on social media of the event’s poster, however, beyond its timing and participants, details are scant. It will kick off on 21 October at 10 AM ET.

Gales and Bonamassa have played together before. Take a look at them trade solos at the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea cruise below. It’s likely this solo-trading shred-off is the format the fretting-hand-to-fretting-hand fight will take.

The event will come just ahead of Bonamassa’s new album Time Clocks, set for release on 29 October.

Gales also has a new album in the works, being produced by Bonamassa. However, details on this record are still scarce: the last update we got was in 2019, and so it’s safe to assume that nearly two years of a global pandemic has impacted production a little.

Speaking to Guitar World back in 2019, Gales confirmed that Bonamassa will be both performing on and producing the record. He mentioned that the album will feature “some very dope guest appearances and some people involved with this record that are gonna be a surprise to the world, so I can tell you it’s going to be amazing”.

Bonamassa also recently teamed up with Epiphone for a recreation of his 1959 Gibson Les Paul, Lazarus. The guitar is one that he came across that was in poor condition, and had been painted red, however Bonamassa had a suspicion it was a sought-after burst. This was confirmed when he saw its original hardware. To earn the guitar its biblical name, Bonamassa then embarked on restoring it to its original glory, after purchasing it from its owner. It was refinished, and had its parts and body reunited.