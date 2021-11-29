Brian May says his recent comments on trans people were “twisted” by the press: “I was ambushed and completely stitched up”

Brian May has claimed that his recent comments regarding trans people and woke culture were “subtly twisted” by the press. The Queen guitarist has posted a social media statement to clear the air and apologise to anyone who was hurt by his reported comments.

May issued a statement regarding his recent comments about the BRIT Awards, claiming that the journalists interviewing him wrongfully suggested he was unfriendly to trans people.

“I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event. And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he wrote. “My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks.”

May also offered his sincere apologies to anyone who was hurt by the account. “My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes – and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world.”

Last week (23 November), May spoke at an event hosted by ITV about the BRIT Awards, where he seemingly criticised the removal of male and female categories in the solo artist division. “It’s a decision that has been made without enough thought,” he was reported as saying. “A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone. I get so sick of people trying to change things without thinking of the long-term consequences. Some of these things are an improvement, some of them are not.”

May was said to have added: “[Queen] would be forced to have people of different colors and different sexes and we would have to have a trans [person]. You know life doesn’t have to be like that. We can be separate and different.”