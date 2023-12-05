logo
News

Bumblefoot says he got “hundreds” of death threats after Guns N’ Roses solo mishap

Stormtrooper helmets and heavy rain do not mix, folks.

Bumblefoot playing a double neck guitar. He has long hair and is wearing a brown hat. He stands under green lighting.

Image: Miikka Skaffari via Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Bumblefoot, former guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, has reflected on the time he received “hundreds” of death threats due to a mishap during his guitar solo for Welcome To The Jungle at a Brazilian festival.

At 2011’s Rock In Rio, pouring rain and misfiring pyro were already causing the band’s set to be a “crazy” one, but when Bumblefoot playfully wore a Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet mid set, fogged up vision caused some disruptions to his playing.

Bumblefoot, whose real name is Ron Thal, played in Guns N’ Roses from 2006 until 2014. He is currently the guitarist for the supergroup Sons of Apollo.

Speaking to Rockin’ Metal Revival (via Blabbermouth), Bumblefoot remembered “his biggest Spinal Tap moment” when trying to play his fretless guitar as his fingers were pruned by heavy rainfall.

“There was this lovely girl in the front row that had a Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet that she was holding. And I said, ‘Yeah, give me the helmet,’ and I figured I would put it on and play with it on for a bit. I put it on my head, and as soon as it touched my cheeks, it’s like it fused to it, ‘cause my skin, everything was so wet.”

He adds, “Everything just fogged up and now it’s, like, ‘All right, I have this helmet that is gonna take a little bit of effort to remove.’ And that’s not good when you’re trying to play guitar in a song. And I can’t see anything; it’s completely fogged up.

“And the iconic solo [to Welcome To The Jungle] that I had to play was about to come up and it was the opening of the show and everything, and it’s, like, ‘Oh god. This is not gonna work out well.’ If I remember right, I managed to get the helmet up at least over my eyes and keep it there. And then I nodded, like, ‘Ah, good.’ And it flopped right back down,” he recalls.

“I just had to stop playing and pull this helmet back so I could see what I was doing. And those few seconds that I stopped playing, the next day I got hundreds – hundreds – of furious emails from Brazilians, saying how I destroyed their life and death threats and all this stuff. And to this day, 12 years later, every once in a while someone will send me an email with a screenshot of me wearing that helmet, saying, ‘Ha ha ha.’”

You can check out the interview below:

Related Artists

Guns N Roses

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

Intensive Care Audio Vena Cava Filter review: Your new prescription for swoopy squawky soundscapes?

2

PRS SE Silver Sky Maple review – how much difference does a maple fingerboard really make?

3

Sophie Lloyd says self-doubt led her to “almost quit guitar completely”

4

Geordie Walker’s 10 greatest Killing Joke guitar riffs

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.