Breaking: Carlos Santana “doing well” in emergency department after collapsing onstage

Update (04:45AM BST, 6 July): Carlos Santana has been taken to the McLaren Clarkston emergency department and is “doing well” in observation, according to Santana manager Michael Vrionis in a press statement.

The guitarist was revealed to have been “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” at today’s concert. It’s also been announced that Santana will be postponing their show tomorrow [6 July EDT / 7 July BST] at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. More information is said to come soon.

Carlos Santana reportedly passed out onstage today (6 July BST) while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

Accounts from fans who attended Santana’s concert flooded in on social media, many reporting that audiences were asked to “pray” for the wellbeing of the 74-year-old guitarist.

Fox 2 reporter Roop Raj stated in his tweet that “medical personnel” were onstage after Santana collapsed.

Santana reportedly “waved to clapping fans” as he was helped off stage, according to video footage shared by Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

According to a tweet from journalist Jo-Ann Barnas, Santana collapsed midway through a song he wrote with Chris Stapleton. Audiences were also reportedly asked to leave the venue, though many chose to stay.

“They just told us to leave the venue, but so many are still here, stunned, looking at a near empty stage,” Barnas wrote in her tweet. “Santana was about 1 minute into a song he had collaborated with Chris Stapleton. Carlos was calling for healing and joy”

They just told us to leave the venue, but so many are still here, stunned, looking at a near empty stage at Pine Knob, Clarkston Mi Santana was about 1 minute into a song he had collaborated with Chris Stapleton. Carlos was calling for healing and joy pic.twitter.com/o54UJscdh2 — Jo-Ann Barnas (@JoAnnBarnas) July 6, 2022

Carlos Santana has been on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire on the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour, which is set to run through the end of August.

In December 2021, Santana cancelled dates of his Las Vegas residency to undergo an “unscheduled” heart procedure. At the time, the guitarist assured fans in a video statement that he had every intention to return to performing live.

More on this story as we know it.