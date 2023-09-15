logo
News

An unwitting Tool fan once asked Eddie Van Halen to take his picture – and had no idea who he was

“Him not having any idea that Eddie Van Halen just took his picture was super funny,” recalls Wolfgang Van Halen.

Eddie Van Halen takes a picture of an unwitting fan

Credit: Wolfgang Van Halen/X

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

An audience member at a Tool gig once asked Eddie Van Halen to take a photo of him, not with him, seemingly not realising who he was talking to.

Musician and son of EVH Wolfgang Van Halen recently re-shared the tale, but passed no judgement on the fan as he says his father “just looked like a dad, of course you wouldn’t know who he was.”

The funny moment occurred back in October 2019, when Wolfgang and Eddie had been to see the band play at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. At the end of the show, a guy came up to ask Eddie for the quick favour.

WVH recalls the moment, which clearly left him feeling very entertained, during an appearance on the Chris Jericho Talk Is Jericho podcast.

“It was the end of the show and some guy just wanted a picture of himself with the stage behind him,” he begins (via Classic Rock). “He walked up to dad and was like, ‘hey can you take a picture?’ and it being dad, it was like, ‘oh ok, he wants to take a picture’ and then he just stood by the stage by himself.

“It’s such a funny little story that I loved,” he adds. “It wasn’t so much, how dare you not know who he is, because dad just looked like a dad, of course you wouldn’t know who he was, but him not having any idea that Eddie Van Halen just took his picture was super funny.”

In fact, Wolfgang even once shared the moment Eddie pulled out his best photography skills in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

Wolfgang’s own band, Mammoth WVH, have recently released their second album, Mammoth II. Check out the latest updates from the band via their website.

Related Artists

Eddie Van HalenWolfgang Van Halen

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We talk to artists and guitar enthusiasts from across the global pop culture landscape about their most cherished and beloved instruments, uncovering the unique stories behind each guitar and how they’ve helped shape their lives.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.