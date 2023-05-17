Corey Taylor calls AI “cheap shit” that detracts from “what we actually do as human beings”

“How much more do we want to take away from our own creativity?”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has made it clear he’s not a fan of AI, calling the technology “cheap shit” that detracts from “what we actually do as human beings”.

The musician recently made an appearance on the Loudwire Nights radio show, where he was asked to share his thoughts on the AI-generated song featuring Chester Bennington’s voice singing Slipknot’s Snuff.

“It’s cheap shit,” Taylor replied. “I don’t know what it is about human beings — they keep fucking opening Pandora’s box for God’s sake. It’s scary, dude. I thought deep fake was bad and now here comes AI and all you do is teach this thing to do this or you type this thing to do that and all of a sudden it’s just there.”

“How much more do we want to lessen — and I mean lessen as in detract from — what we actually do as human beings? How much more do we want to take away from our own creativity? How much more do we want to make reality completely fucking pointless or better yet, how much do we completely want to devalue true talent, true creativity, true hard work, true persistence and heart to the point now that people are going to question whether it’s you or not. It’s so fucking ridiculous.”

The singer added that while he’d be “honoured” to have “something real like that from Chester, it’s just not right.”

“People have really got in the habit of stepping on graves and they don’t care,” Taylor said. “That’s what bothers me the most, this true apathy for anything other than their own needs. How fucking selfish do you need to be?”