Corey Taylor on “good friend” Duff McKagan: “There are not a lot of people in this business that I have more respect for”

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has responded to comments from “good friend” Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan who compared him to a “young Bruce Springsteen”.

McKagan recently said of one of Taylor’s solo performances that he commanded an audience “like a young Bruce Springsteen, acoustic guitar around his neck and truth-telling through songs as his means of communication”, he also referred to his set as “truly inspiring.”

In an appearance on The Rockman Power Hour Taylor responded to the compliments from McKagan, sharing his admiration for the bassist. “There are not a lot of people in this business that I have more respect for than Duff McKagan. Not only is he one of my good friends, but he’s…I mean, in terms of just people who have not only seen it all but they’ve been through hell and come back to live to tell about it, man,” he begins (via Blabbermouth).

“When you grow up watching somebody going, ‘Fuck, he’s one of the coolest dudes in the world’, and then all of a sudden his number is in your phone, it does things to your brain.

“So, when [Duff] said that [about me], when he wrote it, man, that meant so much to me ‘cause I have not always been the easiest person to like in this business, let’s put it that way,” he adds. “‘Cause I’m very free with my opinion – that’s putting it nicely. I tend not to hold back. I’m not a dick, but I’m not kissing anyone’s ass, man; I don’t have to.

“So when I have somebody like that saying what he does… I try not to let the ego balloon get a little too big, I try to pop it with as many needles as I can, but at the same time, that’s a huge thing to live up to.”

Taylor will release his second solo record, CMF2, this September. You can check out his official website for more information. Guns N’ Roses are currently on a world tour, and you can grab tickets here.