Corey Taylor says AI is “interesting” but “we need to be concentrating on the things that are real”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) might be “interesting”, but artists and fans should focus on “the things that are real”, says Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

In a new interview with Spotlight Report, the singer once again weighs in on the controversial technology and its implications on the music industry, saying [via Blabbermouth]: “It’s interesting, man. It’s kind of like that’s the buzz thing right now that everybody’s talking about.”

“Obviously, I don’t like pondering the fact that there’s a program that can kind of mimic anything, because we have such a hard time with reality these days,” Taylor says.

“Now we’re creating or we’re instigating or we’re encouraging this thing that can make it so we have no idea what reality is. And I think instead of concentrating on that, we need to be concentrating on the things that are real and concentrating on the relationships that we need to heal with people when it comes to beliefs or conspiracy or hatred or violence.”

“I mean, we need to be concentrating on that instead of worrying about an engine that can create a Beatles song from scratch,” the rocker adds. “That’s the thing that we should be really kind of putting energy into and less into the technology that may or may not tear the fabric apart.”

Like many musicians, this is not the first time Taylor has expressed his disdain for the technology. The Slipknot frontman previously slammed an AI-generated Chester Bennington cover of Slipknot’s Snuff as “cheap shit” that detracts from “what we actually do as human beings”, saying “I don’t know what it is about human beings — they keep fucking opening Pandora’s box for God’s sake.”

On the flipside, Ozzy Osbourne recently revealed that he’d be open to working on music featuring AI-generated Randy Rhoads guitar parts, “if it was good quality”.