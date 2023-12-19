logo
News

Corey Taylor says AI is “interesting” but “we need to be concentrating on the things that are real”

“I don’t like pondering the fact that there’s a program that can kind of mimic anything.”

Corey Taylor of Slipknot

Image: Mike Lewis Photography / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) might be “interesting”, but artists and fans should focus on “the things that are real”, says Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

In a new interview with Spotlight Report, the singer once again weighs in on the controversial technology and its implications on the music industry, saying [via Blabbermouth]: “It’s interesting, man. It’s kind of like that’s the buzz thing right now that everybody’s talking about.”

“Obviously, I don’t like pondering the fact that there’s a program that can kind of mimic anything, because we have such a hard time with reality these days,” Taylor says.

“Now we’re creating or we’re instigating or we’re encouraging this thing that can make it so we have no idea what reality is. And I think instead of concentrating on that, we need to be concentrating on the things that are real and concentrating on the relationships that we need to heal with people when it comes to beliefs or conspiracy or hatred or violence.”

“I mean, we need to be concentrating on that instead of worrying about an engine that can create a Beatles song from scratch,” the rocker adds. “That’s the thing that we should be really kind of putting energy into and less into the technology that may or may not tear the fabric apart.”

Like many musicians, this is not the first time Taylor has expressed his disdain for the technology. The Slipknot frontman previously slammed an AI-generated Chester Bennington cover of Slipknot’s Snuff as “cheap shit” that detracts from “what we actually do as human beings”, saying “I don’t know what it is about human beings — they keep fucking opening Pandora’s box for God’s sake.”

On the flipside, Ozzy Osbourne recently revealed that he’d be open to working on music featuring AI-generated Randy Rhoads guitar parts, “if it was good quality”.

Related Artists

Corey TaylorSlipknot

Related Tags

#AI

Trending Now

1

Chase Bliss Lossy review – dial-up internet never sounded so good

2

Plini on new EP ‘Mirage’ and writing his most out-there music yet

3

Mom Jeans’ Eric Butler on reworking old songs for new acoustic record Bear Market

4

The Gear Used By David Gilmour on Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.