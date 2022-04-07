Cory Wong swap biscuits for basses in the Great British Bass Off

Cory and The Wongnotes have produced a spin-off parody of The Great British Bake Off, swapping biscuits for basses.

The video is a teaser for the forthcoming season two of Cory & The Wongnotes’ online show.

The Great British Bass Off features three bassists, Wong along with Sonny T, and Annie, battling it out in the tent trying to outfunk one another with the best bass riff.

Donning a Dick Van Dyke-esque British accent, Wong fails to impress the judges with his riff, ultimately revealing that he is in fact not British.

Watch the full video below:

Announced in a one-minute trailer, Cory and The Wongnotes surprised fans by announcing the second season of the late-night show spin-off, filled with even more comedy skits, insightful interview segments, and lots of funk jams.

Just like the last, the new season will feature another selection of high-profile musical guests including the likes of Big Wilf, Chromoe, Béla Fleck, Billy Strings, Victor Wooten, Lindsay Ell, Larry Carlton, Mark Lettieri, Sierra Hull, Nate Smith, and Wong’s fellow Vulfpeck bandmate Joey Dosik.

As well as the new season, Wong has previously showed off more of his talents through his own podcast which was launched in 2020, and recently featured fellow guitarist John Mayer.

Alongside all of these creative endeavours, Cory Wong still released 12 albums across both 2020 and 2021, and has already released two albums so far this year. Whether this new season will lead to a new album remains to be seen.

To keep up to date with more information about The Wongnotes season two, head over to Cory Wong’s Youtube channel.