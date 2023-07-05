Dave Kilminster had “no idea” who Roger Waters was before joining his band

“At that point the only version of Comfortably Numb I’d heard was the Scissor Sisters!”

Dave Kilminster says he had “no idea” who Roger Waters was when he was asked to join his band back in 2006.

In a new interview with Guitar Interactive Magazine on YouTube, a “slightly fragile” Kilminster shares how he was originally asked to do a ten week stint with the former Pink Floyd man, and yet still remained with the band.

But back then, Kilminster wasn’t as overjoyed as those around him when he was asked to join Waters’ band, purely because he had no idea who he was.

“I heard that Roger Waters was looking for a guitarist. My manager told me, he’d just received a phone call from Snowy White, because Snowy used to use his rehearsal facilities and my manager Martin was really excited he came into my room and said, ‘oh, I just heard that Roger Waters is looking for a guitarist!’ and I’m like ‘who’s that?’ I had no idea who Roger was. Not a Scooby.”

He continues, “I obviously was aware of Pink Floyd but I was never a huge Pink Floyd fan I guess. I was more into Zeppelin and Queen and Black Sabbath.”

“So Martin was obviously a bit flabbergasted, and he said something about Comfortably Numb. And at that point the only version of Comfortably Numb I’d heard was [by] the Scissor Sisters,” he says.

Roger Waters’ shows have caused controversy in the last few months. A show of his that took place back in May saw him face backlash for wearing what appeared to be an SS-style uniform on stage. An investigation was later launched by German Police on “suspicion of incitement”.

Waters shared a statement following the controversy, where he claimed that this element of his performance was “a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms”, calling criticism of it “disingenuous and politically motivated”.

