“If you’re giving them a great show, they’re not gonna do that”: Dave Mustaine on fans throwing things at artists during concerts

Dave Mustaine has weighed in on one of music’s hottest phenomenons of late: one where concert-goers throw stuff at artists on stage.

During a recent interview with Sweden’s SVT, the Megadeth frontman shared his thoughts on the troubling trend that has – for reasons unknown – taken live shows by storm and sparked discourses on concert-going etiquette.

“If people don’t like you, they’re gonna throw shit,” Mustaine said. “Maybe it’s graduated from rotten tomatoes to dildos; I don’t know.”

“But if you’re giving them a great show, they’re not gonna do that – they’re not gonna do that. So don’t get up there acting like a spoiled fucking brat and telling them not to throw stuff.”

The rocker added: “I don’t have to worry about it. Plus my eyesight is that bad, I probably won’t see anything flying through the air until it’s too late.”

Mustaine’s comments come after a series of incidents involving fans tossing objects at artists during their shows in recent months. This June, popstar Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage and received three stitches at the hospital after getting struck in the head by a concert-goer’s phone.

Adele has also slammed the act during one of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ shows at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, saying, “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?”

“I fucking dare you – I dare you throw something at me. I’ll fucking kill you,” the singer added.

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists: “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

In other news, Dave Mustaine has come to the defence of Kirk Hammett following the criticism the latter received for his guitar solo in Metallica’s Lux Æterna.

“I heard that people are taking the piss out of Kirk,” he began. “But Kirk’s a really good guitar player and I think that people forget real quickly he was winning every single guitar contest there was for 30 or 40 years…. I have not heard their new album, but I’m sure it’s great.”