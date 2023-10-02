“I f**king hate bullies”: Watch Dave Mustaine kick security staff out of Megadeth show for “hitting” a fan

Megadeth’s recent concert at Illinois saw frontman Dave Mustaine pausing the show to kick out several security guards who were allegedly “hitting” a fan.

The band was playing Symphony Of Destruction toward the end of their set when Mustaine paused mid-song to address the commotion, shouting: “Hey, hey! Stop, stop, stop! Dudes, don’t be fucking hitting people. That is totally uncool. Hey, fuckin’ stop hitting that guy.”

The rocker then headed over to call out the security guards directly and said that he would not start playing until the guards were ejected from the venue.

“I’m not gonna play anymore until those guys are escorted out of the building, so just hang on a second,” Mustaine declared. “That was so fuckin’ unnecessary. That was so fuckin’ unnecessary, you guys.”

“What’s on the back of your shirt? ‘Safety?’ It should say, ‘No Fuckin Safety,’ because you guys are punks, and you shouldn’t have fuckin’ hit that guy. Four of you on one guy. What a bunch of pussies… Get ’em out of here or I’m leaving. I don’t wanna fucking hear that they’re in the back. I want them out of here.”

When the guards were finally removed from the show, Mustaine returned to the mic, saying, “These motherfuckers wrecked my song. Sorry, that stuff just makes me so mad. I hate bullies. I fucking hate bullies.”

Megadeth then resumed their set, wrapping up with Holy Wars… The Punishment Due.

Check out fan-filmed footage of the incident below.

In related news, Mustaine recently spoke about “concert etiquette” — or the lack thereof — among audiences in Megadeth’s early days.

“The shows were out of control because hardly anyone knew what moshing was,” he said. “They weren’t familiar with crowd surfing. Kids would just jump up on the stage and there was no stage diving protocol.”

“Some of them would run over to you and grab your mic stand to get some picks off. They’d bang into your guitar or try to scream into the mic. Then someone would shove them off the stage. It was pure balls-to-the-wall metal insanity.”

To see a full list of dates for Megadeth’s current US tour, head to the band’s official website.