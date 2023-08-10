Dave Mustaine: “If you would have said that I would have been successful for 40 years straight, I would have said ‘No, I don’t believe it.’”

“It’s the people that get in your way and tell you that you can’t do things that you need to get out of your life.”

Megadeth’s success was not something Dave Mustaine could have seen coming, and certainly not for 40 years straight, he reveals in a new interview.

In a new chat with Finland’s Chaoszine, Mustaine looks back on the success Megadeth has achieved over the years and the naysayers they’ve encountered along the way, saying “It’s the people that get in your way and tell you that you can’t do things that you need to get out of your life. Because they’re the ones that are going to stop you from achieving those dreams.”

“Who would have ever thought I… If you would have asked a young Dave Mustaine that I would have lived this long, I would have said ‘No.’ Or if you would have said that I would have been successful for 40 years straight, I would have said ‘No, I don’t believe it.’”

“But you stick to your guns, you have your own personal truth and you stick to it,” Mustaine continues. “And you don’t have to ever remember the lies. Sometimes you will upset people and disappoint people. There’s nothing worse than when someone comes into your presence and tries to change you. It’s kind of like, what did you like about me in the first place?”

Using his voice as an example, the musician says, “Getting a vocal singer coach to come in and change my voice would be wrong because I sang with the same approach for so long. Making me value my instrument better and be able to perform longer is a different thing. That’s a conditioning coach, right?”

“So I think if you pay attention too, you’re going to learn what you need. Don’t just go and do what people tell you what to do. Just have your own critical thinking.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mustaine also takes us through his pre-show warmups and prep, saying, “The warm-up routine that we have right now is something that I’ve been doing for a while. Just doing some scales before we go on stage. And there’s a certain period of time in our dressing room, we don’t let any people in an hour before the show. We start clamping things down. Half hour before the show, no, not even family.”

“So at an hour, you know, our dressing room is just us, family circle. Half an hour – we start to really get focused. And then during that half-hour period, is where we change in and do our final adjustments, put our in-ear packs on, and get ready to go on stage.”