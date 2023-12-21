logo
News

“A lot of people look at the ticket price and think, ‘I’m not paying 75 bucks to go see these guys.’ And it’s unfair to say that”: Dave Mustaine on the financial reality of touring

The rocker shares that even off days on the road can incur costs of around $50,000.

Dave Mustaine on stage. He's wearing a white shirt, is smiling, and playing a Gibson V guitar

Image: Suzanne Cordeiro / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Megadeth guitarist Dave Mustaine has lamented the rising costs of touring and its effects on ticket prices for fans who attend their shows.

Speaking about the numbers that go into a tour during his recent appearance on The SDR Show, Mustaine shares that even off days on the road can incur costs that are “pretty close” to $50,000.

“What happens is – you have each individual, and whether they’re working or not working, they get paid on a per-day basis… So you have whoever is out on the road,” he says [via Killer Guitar Rigs].

“For us, it’s a lot of people we have a light man, a sound man, a monitor man. And then you go on to the deck. We’ve got a bunch of people up there. You’ve got a drum tech, guitar tech, and bass and guitar tech, another monitor guy.”

“And then, there’s people backstage, there’s the drivers, the bus drivers, the truck drivers, the caterers, all that stuff. And then there’s all the hotels, all the money to get the hotel rooms for all these people. And then you got to feed them.”

The result, says Mustaine, is that “cost just keeps going up and up and up. And a lot of people look at the ticket price, and they think, ‘Man, I’m not paying 75 bucks to go see these guys.’ And it’s unfair to say that.”

“Even if you had a choice in the matter, it’s kind of what it is nowadays if you want to go see a live band. Because you just can’t get from point A to point B anymore without spending a lot of money.”

That said, the rocker admits that the issue is a stickier one for smaller bands than it is for established groups: “I guess a lot of it has to do with how much influence you have,” he says.

“I think bands like Iron Maiden and Guns N’ Roses or AC/DC probably wouldn’t have the same kind of headaches that a different band would probably go through.”

In the case of Megadeth, “When we were being charged to use the second room on our concerts — we’d already rented the entire building, the grounds, everything — and the promoters came back and said, ‘Oh, we’re gonna charge you extra.’”

“Also, ‘all the security guys, you’re already paying? We’re also gonna make you pay them twice.’ So we said, ‘No more.’ And I said, ‘I’m just not going to book any more concerts with this particular agent if that’s what he’s going to do.’ And he’s not doing it anymore, they’re not doing it anymore,” says Mustaine. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of something really good for other bands – to just remember what I did and just say ‘No.’”

Related Artists

Dave MustaineMegadeth

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

The Maine’s Jared Monaco refrains from recording with digital gear

2

Chase Bliss Lossy review – dial-up internet never sounded so good

3

These are the best new acoustic guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

4

These are the top 10 pedals and effects of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

5

These are the best new electric guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.