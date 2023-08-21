David Byrne “regrets” how Talking Heads split was handled

David Byrne, founding member of Talking Heads, has shared his regret about how the band’s break up was handled.

Byrne is set to reunite with his ex-bandmates Tina Weymouth, Chris Frántz and Jerry Harrison for the first time in over two decades this September in honour of the 40th anniversary of their concert film Stop Making Sense.

The group disbanded back in the early ‘90s, though it was never declared an official break up. The original members of the famed new wave group will partake in a discussion, which will be moderated by filmmaker Spike Lee, at the Toronto International Film Festival on 11 September following a screening of the film.

Speaking to People ahead of the reunion, Byrne reflected on his departure from the group, and his regrets about how he handled it. “As a younger person, I was not as pleasant to be around,” he begins. “When I was working on some Talking Heads shows, I was more of a little tyrant.

“And then I learned to relax, and I also learned that collaborating with people, both sides get more if there’s a good relationship instead of me telling everybody what to do.” He continues: “I think [the end] wasn’t handled well. It was kind of ugly.”

Byrne later adds, “I have regrets on how that was handled. I don’t think I did it in the best way, but I think it was kind of inevitable that would happen anyway. We have a cordial relationship now. We’re sort of in touch, but we don’t hang out together.”

Since their split, the band have only reconvened once – at their 2002 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Stop Making Sense, which has undergone a complete restoration, and a Q&A will be livestreamed at a variety of cinemas.