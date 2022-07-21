David Crosby says Trump “hasn’t made anything better at all,” believes JFK assassin didn’t work alone

David Crosby has lambasted Donald Trump in response to a fan who asked if he had changed his mind about the former president, writing that he doesn’t think Trump “made anything better at all”.

In the latest edition of his Ask Croz column for Rolling Stone, a reader asked Crosby if he thought “maybe, just maybe, you were wrong about Trump”, noting that the former president had a strong economy for his four years in office and had not entered any new international conflicts despite his “off-putting” character. In typical Crosby fashion, the folk icon spared no lashes in his reply, writing, “No. It’s not. I’m offended by the fact he’s a child. I’m offended grossly by the fact that he’s a total racist. I’m offended even more by the fact that he’s never looked at a woman as anything other than a mouth and some tits.”

Crosby continued, “He doesn’t even know they are human beings. He’s an obnoxious person. He has absolutely no values at all. He’s all ego. No knowledge. No accomplishments. He never created anything.”

The singer clarified that he measures people by their works, and whether they have helped people, explaining, “[Trump] doesn’t love anybody. He hasn’t created anything. He hasn’t made anything better at all.”

Calling the reader’s reasonings equivalent to finding an excuse for the former president, Crosby unequivocally stated that he would not change his position on Trump.

Elsewhere in the column, Crosby doubled down on his famous rant about the assassination of President John F. Kennnedy at the Monterey Pop festival in 1967, writing that “Kennedy pissed off a lot of people,” pointing out several policies he felt might have made Kennedy a target including Kennedy’s stance on the oil depletion allowance. “He was unpopular with the power structure, and that’s why he got killed,” Crosby said.

“I mean, Oswald shot at him. That’s not what killed him. I’m firmly convinced that I’m right. I’ve seen nothing to contradict that opinion.”

Crosby has said in a recent interview that the reason behind the “absurd rate” he’s been releasing new albums is that he believes he’ll soon be dead. Speaking to a high school journalism class in Golden, Colorado on 9 March, Crosby said “Now I’m 80 years old so I’m gonna die fairly soon. That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good…I have another one already in the can waiting.”