David Lee Roth says he’s “ready” to join Sammy Hagar’s Best Of All Worlds Tour

David Lee Roth says he’s “ready” to join Sammy Hagar on his upcoming 2024 The Best Of All Worlds tour. The stint, which kicks off in the summer, will see Hagar play with Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham.

The outfit will be performing tracks from Van Halen along with material from supergroup Chickenfoot (originally formed of Hagar, Anthony, Satriani, and drummer Chad Smith) and The Circle (Hagar, Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.)

Roth’s response comes after Hagar had invited the musician along during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last week (14 November). “We’re gonna invite every musician in every town,” he says. “First of all, whenever you play, if there’s a guitar player in town, no matter what city it is, they come out to see Joe, just like they used to for Eddie [Van Halen].

“So if we’ve got other guitar players, we’ll get them involved, other singers, get them involved. If Alex Van Halen wants to jump up, if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us, come on, motherfucker. You are welcome. This is about Van Halen,” he states.

Later, during an interview with Eddie Trunk , Hagar backed up his statement regarding Roth by saying, “From the bottom of my heart, he would be so welcome.” A response from Roth has since been given exclusively to Van Halen News Desk, and it simply reads, “I’m ready to go. Let’s do this…”

Satriani has also commented on the pressure of playing Eddie Van Halen’s guitar parts for the stint, saying that he will have to get used to “sounding different.” Hagar, though, has reaffirmed that Satriani’s own approach to playing is exactly why he was chosen for the job.

Find out more about The Best Of All Worlds tour via Red Rocker.