“This f**king kid”: David Lee Roth launches fiery attack on Wolfgang Van Halen in new YouTube video

David Lee Roth is many things, but there’s one thing he most certainly is not— a fan of Wolfgang Van Halen, that is. The founding Van Halen singer recently took a giant swipe at his late bandmate’s son, calling the latter a “fucking kid” (amongst other things) for the way he supposedly behaved during the band’s tours.

READ MORE: Five Neil Young songs that guitarists need to hear

Originally named This Fuckin’ Kid and later retitled This Crazy Kid, the video sees Roth launching a fiery 5-minute verbal rampage on the young Van Halen’s alleged misconducts on the road.

“This fucking kid,” Roth says. “He’s complaining the entire tour like I’m not paying enough attention to him on stage. Like Santa Claus coming down the chimney and popping out on Christmas with nobody paying attention. Shalom to the dome, homie. I’m giving him the best. Everything I’ve got in front of twenty, thirty thousand people at a clip, and he’s complaining to everybody around me — the business manager, the security guy, the clothing lady — ‘Dave’s not paying enough attention to me.’”

The clip also features an imaginary dialogue between Roth and ‘Jesus Christ’, during which Roth suggests that Wolfgang only secured the Van Halen gig because of his father, the ‘god’ of rock guitar.

“Bro, I just want people to know… I got this job because of my talent, okay? I woulda had this job anyway even if my dad wasn’t God,” says ‘Jesus’.

Following the exchange, Roth recounts a time during their New York show, where Wolfgang “commandeered a couple of monkeys to go in back, behind my back, over to the side of the stage and throw out these two great dames that I invited to be my guests to the show.”

“In fact, you aren’t gonna believe this shit. This fucking kid, what he doesn’t know is that these two dames work for the accounting firm that represent him, not me. But as usual, he, just like his uncle and his uncle’s brother, stiffed them for tickets.”

As Roth explains, a similar incident happened at the band’s final show of the tour at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl: “Wolfie Van Halen’s gonna teach me a lesson by throwing out what he thinks is my girlfriend,” says the rocker. “But guess what? Not only is this an accountant again, and not only is she carrying the pay cheques for 82 of us on the road crew, but she’s carrying cash bonuses for everybody there. You may wanna pull over on this next one; you’re gonna pee your pants. Remember New York City? It’s the same fuckin’ lady!”