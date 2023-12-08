logo
“When I see the bodies in the Kiss coffins, then I’ll say, ‘They’re done’”: Dee Snider thinks Kiss aren’t finished yet

“Oh my god. People, who knows what they’ll pay money to see?” says Snider of their new hologram-era.

Left - Tommy Thayer of Kiss, with his black and white stage make up on. He is playing a white Gibson Les Paul. Right - Dee Snider on stage singing into a mic. He has white hair and is wearing sunglasses

Images: Ollie Millington and Elyse Jankowski / Getty

 

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider isn’t fully convinced that KissEnd Of The Road tour – which wrapped up last week (2 December) at New York’s Madison Square Garden – is truly the end.

At the final show, the theatrically made-up outfit announced they would be continuing on as holograms, similar to that of ABBA’s Voyage tour, but Snider thinks physically, they also won’t be stopping just yet.

Kiss have been guilty of calling things quits but then starting back up again in the past – their Farewell Tour carried out back in 2000-2001 was supposedly set to see the band retire, but of course they changed the plan and continued for over a decade more.

Speaking to The Metal Voice, Snider shared his thoughts on whether this could really be the end of Kiss as we know them (via Blabbermouth): “I’m a day one Kiss fan. Day one. I was living on Long Island in Nassau County. They were in Queens. I heard about this band that was wearing makeup, they were coming out with their first album – and I was all about it – called Kiss. Man, I snapped that thing up, and I had the first seven albums.

“But the idea of the farewell tour, I don’t know what to believe,” he states. “And people say, ‘Well, do you think it’s for real?’ I said, ‘This is what I know: when I see the bodies in the Kiss coffins, then I’ll say, ‘They’re done. They’re done.’ When they’re laying there in the coffins, I’ll say, ‘Good work. Good job.’”

Regarding Kiss’ announcement that the band will continue as digital avatars, Snider adds: “Oh my god. People, who knows what they’ll pay money to see?”

Find out more about the next era of Kiss via their official website.

