Derek Trucks on his record with Elvin Jones that never got made: “We talked tunes, we had a few incredible hangs”

Derek Trucks has spoken out about his experiences planning a record with legendary jazz drummer Elvin Jones that never got made.

In an interview with Rick Beato, the guitarist reflected on his time working with the late drummer, who was most famously a member of John Coltrane’s quartet, after it was cut short due to Jones’ passing in 2004.

The guitarist noted to Beato that his label was encouraging him to bring in other musicians for his album. He said: “When I was first signed to Sony, it was Columbia Records at the time, they wanted me to get guests on the record and they were hoping to call famous rock star friends, and I said, how about Elvin Jones?”

“Luckily the A&R guy knew, and he convinced them and told them it was a good idea, and so we met with Elvin a few times.

We were going to do a record with me and Elvin and then Oteil Burbridge and Kofi and so I went and hung with Elvin a few times at the Blue Note. Unfortunately, he was sick at that point and he didn’t last a few months longer, but we talked tunes we talked about things had a few incredible hangs with him.”

You can watch the full interview below: