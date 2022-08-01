Derek Trucks on David Gilmour: “He’s created his own universe”

Guitarist Derek Trucks has shared his thoughts on David Gilmour, in particular his admiration for the Pink Floyd guitarist’s playing style in a new interview.

“It’s hard to find just one specific track to key in on with a player as talented as David Gilmour,” Trucks told Total Guitar. “When you go back to those early Pink Floyd records now, you can hear there has obviously been an evolution. But other things about Pink Floyd remained absolutely unchanged. There are certain things you can’t run from if that’s who you are!”

Known for his virtuosic slide guitar technique and prowess across several genres, Trucks joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1999. He is also known for his role in the Tedeschi Trucks Band, which he founded in 2010 alongside his wife Susan Tedeschi.

“That whole idea of having your own musical identity is very beautiful,” Trucks continued. “That’s why we do it, to express who we are. David Gilmour is one of those characters who has this holistic thing going on. I feel like he’s created his own universe on guitar through his tone and approach. And you can hear it in his earliest recordings with Floyd – on things like [More album cut] The Nile Song.

“There’s a whole wave of players that got into the soundscape-y thing because of Pink Floyd, but you can’t duplicate that shit! I don’t know if it’s in his hands or the way he hears things or the way he attacks his instrument or dials in his gear… whatever it is, for some reason, a few people have it and most others don’t!

Trucks made particular mention of Gilmore’s lyrical approach to soloing and his control over the ‘voice’ of the guitar. “A big part of that sound comes from his bending,” he explained. “It’s how he gets into those notes, and sometimes it’s already halfway bent before he strikes the notes but always perfectly controlled. It’s a rare thing, to be able to make your guitar speak like that. Not many people can do it that well!”