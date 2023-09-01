logo
News

Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni has passed away aged 68

Sonni joined the band in 1984, shortly before ahead of their popular Brothers In Arms era.

Jack Sonni on stage in 2019. He's singing and playing an acoustic guitar, and wears a bright blue blazer

Image: NurPhoto / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Jack Sonni, former guitarist for Dire Straits, has sadly passed away aged 68. A cause of death has not been revealed, but the news has been shared by the band online.

The news of his passing was announced yesterday (31 August) by the band on Twitter, where they wrote, “ Jack Sonni Rest In Peace” along with a black and white photo of the guitarist. It is said he passed away the day before on 30 August.

Sonni joined the band in 1984 ahead of their Brothers In Arms era in 1985, and became best (and affectionately) known as “the other guitarist” in the British rock band.

The Brothers In Arms album spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at number one in the UK Albums Chart, and nine in the Billboard 200 in the US. It of course featured some of their most popular hit tracks, including Walk Of Life, Money For Nothing and titular track Brothers In Arms. Sonni later left the band in 1988 following the birth of his twin daughters.

Outside of performing music, in 2001, he also became Vice President of Marketing Communication for Guitar Centre (as reported in this archive), until he left in 2006 to be a writer. Sonni was also writer-in-residence and house manager at the Noepe Center for Literary Arts on Martha’s Vineyard, which eventually closed in 2017. He also returned to playing music on a regular basis with his band, The Leisure Class after his time with Dire Straits.

His official website describes him as  “a writer, musician, nomadic raconteur, father and grandfather” who had “taken to heart the reality in the hard-learned lesson that Life is Short.”

It also says that he “embraced a philosophy to Live Well and Live Now in pursuit of creating memorable moments with friends and family.”

Tributes have begun to flow in for the guitarist, just some of which you can read below:

Our thoughts are with the friends, family and fans of Jack Sonni.

Related Artists

Dire Straits

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 14 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.