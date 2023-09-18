A documentary about the making of The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds is in the works

A documentary surrounding the making of the forthcoming record from The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds, is said to be in the works.

The documentary film will show the band making the 12 tracks featured on the album, providing an intimate picture of how they work together in the studio.

The new album, which will mark their 24th studio record, is set to arrive on 20 October this year. It was announced at a launch event earlier this September in London where first single, Angry, also premiered.

The album also houses two tracks recorded in 2019 which feature the late drummer, Charlie Watts, who sadly passed away in 2021. One of those songs also features former member Bill Wyman on bass, meaning the original Stones rhythm section reunites for one final time.

Now, a source has told The Sun that a documentary film is being produced by the same team behind The Kardashians reality TV show. “Stones fans are in for a treat as they’re not only getting a new album, but a documentary film too,” they say.

“The band have been working with Fulwell 73 on the production. They’re the team behind The Kardashians’ big deal with [streaming service] Hulu. The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on Hackney Diamonds.

“It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them.”

The source also went on to confirm that there will be nods to well-missed Watts within the film, and footage from the press event in London, too.

No official release date or further information has yet been provided, but The Rolling Stones themselves have already confirmed that they are working on another album.