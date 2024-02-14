logo
News

“Nightrain was written on acoustic guitar”: Duff McKagan on the making of Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction

“A lot of times we wrote on acoustic guitars ‘cause that’s all we had,” says the bassist.

Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses

Image: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has reflected on the making of the band’s epic debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

On a recent episode of the Broken Record podcast, McKagan details the creative and production process behind what would go on to be one of the best-selling and most celebrated albums of all time.

“Coming up with the music and then finding a producer later, that’s two different things,” says McKagan of the band’s search for the right person to oversee recording sessions [via Blabbermouth]. “We were done [writing the songs for] Appetite, plus [we had other] other songs, by the time we started looking for a producer.”

“We knew our songs well enough that we didn’t want a producer who would get into the songs. We didn’t want somebody touching a note. ‘You’re not gonna touch a note.’ We wanted it to sound like we sound in our little rehearsal, because it sounded fucking great.”

Among the producers considered was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, “who’d done [AC/DC’s] Back In Black”, a “great dry-sounding record”, says McKagan, though Lange was eventually deemed too expensive to hire.

“We got 250 grand to make our first record, and that would have to pay for — including an advance to us so we could live, stop our jobs. But we’d written songs.”

A lot of which were “on acoustic guitars, ’cause that’s all we had,” McKagan recounts. “Nightrain was written on acoustic guitar.”

“We’d drink the Night Train, this cheap booze. It was – I don’t know – $1.27 a bottle. And we were gonna go out and flyer for a gig that night, which is something we would go out and do together. At least a couple of us would go. This night we were going out as a band. We were gonna cover a whole area. And you walk. You got your bucket of paste and you got flyers in there.”

“And we just kept singing the chorus for Nightrain. ‘cause we’d all got together, I think, at [GNR guitarist] Izzy’s apartment beforehand and came up with the genesis of that, and we were singing it.”

“Because we didn’t have phones and shit to record stuff. So you’d have to remember what you wrote,” the rocker continues. “So a lot of times you’d just go around singing it. But we landed on some really cool shit. I remember landing on the notes for [My] Michelle. We just played that riff for hours. And then you have to come up with other bits.”

Listen to the full podcast below.

Related Artists

Duff McKaganGuns N Roses

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

2

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

3

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

4

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.