Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor, who’s battling stage 4 cancer, returns to band for “meaningful” new album

“There’s a lot of cover songs on the album, songs meaningful to us when we were kids,” said bassist John Taylor.

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor will be returning to the group for a “meaningful” new album due to arrive at the end of the year.

The 62-year-old musician, who left the group back in 2006, announced last November during the band’s Rock Hall induction that he’d been battling stage 4 prostate cancer for five years.

And now, bassist John Taylor has revealed that their former bandmate will be on board for a “meaningful” new record they are working on.

Speaking at the ‘Unforgettable Evening’ fundraiser event for cancer research last week, John said, “When he dropped the bomb two days before the Hall of Fame, it was really shocking and terribly sad. We’re working on an album right now that is going to be coming out at the end of the year and he’s playing guitar.”

“Had he come to LA and just gone on the TV show, we probably wouldn’t have even thought about it. [The album] happened as a result of this. There’s a lot of cover songs on the album, songs meaningful to us when we were kids. So having him be a part of that project is great.”

According to John, the album’s recording will take place in LA and London. The bassist also revealed that lead singer Simon LeBon will be flying to Ibiza to work with Andy.

“I kind of wish I was there”, he said. “I think it’ll be great. It’ll be really profound for them. They haven’t been in the studio together in maybe 10 to 20 years”.

As for whether or not the comeback will be part of a documentary, John teased that “Somebody will have an iPhone on it.”

Meanwhile, the band — which also features Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor — will be embarking on a UK tour this May.