Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has stage 4 prostate cancer: “There is no cure”

Duran Duran guitar legend Andy Taylor has announced he is currently battling cancer.

Sharing the news during Saturday night’s (5 November) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Taylor revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer four years ago.

Although Taylor, 61, couldn’t attend the awards in person – setbacks from his health issues prevented his travelling from his home in Ibiza to Los Angeles – his bandmates read part of his acceptance speech during the induction ceremony.

Advertisement

“Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade,” Taylor wrote in his letter.

It continued: “I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure.”

“Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life-extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”

The entirety of Taylor’s letter has since been uploaded to the Duran Duran website. In it, Taylor expressed that he was “truly sorry and massively disappointed” he couldn’t make it to the ceremony, but added how proud he was of the band.

“I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”