logo
News

Duran Duran’s former guitarist Andy Taylor says his bodyguards “beat the s**t out of” Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil

“He turned up with some f**king biker dudes, so they beat the shit out of them as well.”

Andy Taylor and Vince Neil

Image: Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has spoken about an alleged exchange between his bodyguards and Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil.

The rocker recalls the encounter in a new interview with Classic Rock, where he claims that Neil had attempted to start a fight with him while accompanied by some “fucking biker dudes”.

“I never had the weird, pervy, fucked-up experiences that a lot of people talk about,” Taylor said. “The worst shit was Vince Neil trying to fight me, and my bodyguards having to sort him out. He turned up with some fucking biker dudes, so they beat the shit out of them as well. Haha!”

While Taylor did not specify when exactly the incident took place, the pair’s frosty relationship could be traced to nearly two decades ago. In a 2005 interview with ContactMusic [as reported by Blabbermouth], Neil fired back at a series of comments Taylor made about Mötley Crüe travelling in separate tour buses.

“I read this thing where those fuckheads in Duran Duran were like, ‘We all travel together and that’s the only way to tour and it just shows how fucked up Motley Crue is,’” the singer said. “I was like, ‘Who the fuck are you to tell us how fucked up we are!’”

Last October, Duran Duran released their 16th studio album: Danse Macabre, for which Taylor returned on a few select tracks. The 63-year-old guitarist also announced at the band’s Rock Hall induction that he has been battling stage 4 prostate cancer since 2018.

Related Artists

Motley Crue

Trending Now

1

“We have this thing in us that we need to excavate and work on together” Mannequin Pussy on embracing positivity together in a bleak world

2

Ukraine’s Roman Bulakhov on balancing jazz and rock, working with D’Angelico and making music in the face of an invasion

3

These are Dave Grohl’s four biggest guitar-playing influences

4

Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II review: two drive tones, infinite possibilities

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E18: Fredric Effects Super Unpleasant Companion

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.