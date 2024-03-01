Duran Duran’s former guitarist Andy Taylor says his bodyguards “beat the s**t out of” Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has spoken about an alleged exchange between his bodyguards and Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil.

The rocker recalls the encounter in a new interview with Classic Rock, where he claims that Neil had attempted to start a fight with him while accompanied by some “fucking biker dudes”.

“I never had the weird, pervy, fucked-up experiences that a lot of people talk about,” Taylor said. “The worst shit was Vince Neil trying to fight me, and my bodyguards having to sort him out. He turned up with some fucking biker dudes, so they beat the shit out of them as well. Haha!”

While Taylor did not specify when exactly the incident took place, the pair’s frosty relationship could be traced to nearly two decades ago. In a 2005 interview with ContactMusic [as reported by Blabbermouth], Neil fired back at a series of comments Taylor made about Mötley Crüe travelling in separate tour buses.

“I read this thing where those fuckheads in Duran Duran were like, ‘We all travel together and that’s the only way to tour and it just shows how fucked up Motley Crue is,’” the singer said. “I was like, ‘Who the fuck are you to tell us how fucked up we are!’”

Last October, Duran Duran released their 16th studio album: Danse Macabre, for which Taylor returned on a few select tracks. The 63-year-old guitarist also announced at the band’s Rock Hall induction that he has been battling stage 4 prostate cancer since 2018.