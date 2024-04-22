“There’s never been a candidate more desperate to win, just to keep himself out of prison”: Eddie Vedder takes aim at Trump on new Pearl Jam album

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has shared his thoughts on former US president Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, calling the attempt “desperate”.

Speaking with The Times, the singer says how the track Wreckage from the band’s new studio album Dark Matter is a commentary on the country’s politics.

“There is a guy in the United States who is still saying he didn’t lose an election, and people are reverberating and amplifying that message as if it is true,” says Vedder. “Trump is desperate. I don’t think there has ever been a candidate more desperate to win, just to keep himself out of prison and to avoid bankruptcy.”

“It is all on the line, and he’s out there playing the victim – at least they’re doing this to me, because if not they would be doing it to you – but you haven’t falsified your tax records. You don’t have classified information in your basement.”

“So the song is saying, let’s not be driven apart by one person, especially not a person without any worthy causes.”

Vedder, who considers himself among those who “can’t wait” for Trump to be out of the spotlight, adds: “Most thoughtful people are going through a bit of PTSD about it now, so maybe you’re right.”

Elsewhere, Vedders also speaks on the future of Pearl Jam, stating: “I’m simply saying I’m not going anywhere. I’m not going to give up.”

“On my way to the [album] launch two days ago, I was thinking, we’ve been going for 34 years and we’re getting on better than ever. Then I realised why. We hadn’t been on tour for a while, and we made the album so quickly that we didn’t have time to get into the usual conflicts. All the shit that usually collects, like when someone mishears someone or takes something the wrong way, had no chance to happen.”

Pearl Jam’s 12th studio album Dark Matter is now out. Listen to the track Wreckage below.