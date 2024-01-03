Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder surprises young musicians with guitars for Christmas

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder recently made Christmas all the merrier by gifting several young musicians in Hawaii brand-new guitars for the holidays.

According to a Facebook post by Coconut Grove Music teacher Harry Koizumi, Vedder entered the music store with the aim of buying three guitars for three of Koizumi’s students:

“Early this week, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam came into Coconut Grove Music and asked the salesman if there was a guitar teacher who has taught there for many years. So I got a text to come out of my teaching room and say hello!” Koizumi wrote.

“He asked if I could help him choose some electric guitars that would be good for younger players. He then purchased 3 guitars and asked if I had 3 younger students that might need them and to help them be inspired!”

The post continued: “So I chose the three, called their moms and told them the story. I asked if they could play some of Eddie’s music in their home to secretly prepare them! All the moms were super excited because they are all fans already!”

“When my students came for their next lesson, I surprised them with their guitars. I asked them to write a note back to Eddie. Later in the week, Eddie brought some personal notes for me to give to them! What a beautiful blessing and a wonderful experience to be involved as Santa’s helper! Eddie Vedder – You Rock with such Aloha spirit! Thank you for an awesome Christmas that we all will never forget!”

A Christmas Story in Kailua,Oahu 2023Early this week, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam came into Coconut Grove Music and asked… Posted by Harry Koizumi on Sunday, December 24, 2023

Aside from guitars, Vedder will also be gifting his fans a new Pearl Jam record pretty soon. Of the record’s progress, guitarist Mike McCready said that he’s hopeful for the album to arrive this year.

He added that the record is set to be “a lot heavier than you’d expect,” saying, “There’s the melody and energy of the first couple of records. [Producer] Andrew [Watt] pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time.”