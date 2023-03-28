Eric Clapton to hit North American roads with Jimmy Vaughan in 2023

The series of five concerts will be Clapton’s only North American shows in 2023.

Eric Clapton is set to hit the road later this year for his 2023 North American tour featuring special guest Jimmy Vaughan.

Clapton will kick off his tour this 8 September in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with shows in Toronto, Canada, St. Louis, Missouri, St. Paul, Minnesota and Denver, Colorado lined up. The series of five concerts will be Clapton’s only North American shows in 2023, according to a press release shared with Ultimate Classic Rock.

Tickets are set to go on sale this 31 March, with more information available on Clapton’s website.

Clapton is set to kick off a run of shows in Japan and the UK prior to his North American tour. Following a six-night stint at the famed Budokan indoor arena in Tokyo starting 15 April, Clapton will play two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 22 and 23 May as part of a tribute concert to the late Jeff Beck.

The Jeff Beck tribute concerts are set to feature Rod Stewart, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and Johnny Depp among others, with proceeds from the concerts going to the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.