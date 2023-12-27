First Kiss avatar shows won’t be here till 2027

The wait for Kiss’s virtual-era is on as the band recently announced that the first concert featuring their avatar alter egos won’t be here till 2027.

Earlier this month, the band wrapped up their End Of The Road farewell tour at Madison Square Garden, where they unveiled their new era as a virtual band.

However, it appears that fans will have to wait another three years to see those high-tech avatars in action, according to a new 25-second clip teasing what’s on the horizon for Kiss.

“50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making,” reads the video’s title, along with snippets of excited KISS fans and a brief animation showcasing what the avatars are capable of. The video concludes with the announcement: “2027 a show is coming.”

Kiss’s avatar era comes after the hugely popular ABBA Voyage production in London, where members of the iconic Swedish pop group deliver a set of their greatest hits as realistic hologram projections.

Speaking about the project’s development, Kiss’ Gene Simmons assured fans that the band’s new virtual avatars will “get better”, adding: “There’s so much being planned, even beyond my comprehension. But they’re spending, oh, about 200 million [dollars] to take it to the next level.”

Meanwhile, former Kiss member Ace Frehley has said that he will receive royalties for the usage of his spaceman stage makeup as the band continues performing as virtual avatars of themselves.

The guitarist previously said in 2018 that he was under the impression that he still owned the design and licensed it to Kiss for usage, and in a new interview with Ultimate Guitar, he confirmed that this is still “true”.

“I get paid for the usage – for merch and stuff. And I would consider this avatar stuff a merchandise ploy,” Frehley said.