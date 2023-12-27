Ozzy Osbourne slams death hoax videos: “I’m not going any-f**king-where”

Ozzy Osbourne might have retired from the road, but he’s very much alive and kicking, says the rocker, who’s been the recent subject of several death hoax videos online.

“I’m not dead,” The Prince of Darkness declared on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast [via Blabbermouth]. “I’m not going any-fucking-where. And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

Osbourne, who turned 75 earlier this month, explains that he was caught off guard by the videos on YouTube alleging that he had passed.

“[They have YouTube clips saying] ‘People who have died today’. And they put it on that I died,” he says. “The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘celebrities who have died today’, and there’s a picture of me. And I go, ‘I’m not dead. I’m not really dead. Just a little flesh wound.’”

Osbourne also notes that the clickbait videos were strategically worded to avoid any potential lawsuits: “What they do is, they kind of say you’re dead-ish,” the musician says. “It’s kind of weird the way they word it.”

“There’s so many sick fuckers out there,” added his wife Sharon of the hoax videos’ creators.

Earlier this year, Osbourne announced that he was retiring from touring due to health concerns, though the rocker recently told fans that he has plans to make “one more album” and attempt to tour again next year.

“I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road,” Osbourne said in an interview with Metal Hammer.

“I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year,” he said. “I want to take my time with this one!”