Foo Fighters sweep up three big rock wins at the 2022 Grammys

American rock band Foo Fighters swept the 64th Annual Grammy Awards yesterday (3 April), winning a Grammy in every category they were nominated in.

The band won Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight, their tenth studio album which released in February 2021. They were also awarded Best Rock Song for Waiting On A War, their third single off the record, and Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, also off Medicine at Midnight.

Foo Fighters have won 15 Grammys in total and are now the first American band to acquire that many in the history of the programme.

They were awarded their first Grammy in 2000 after winning Best Rock Album for There is Nothing Left to Lose, and the record included alt-rock hit Learn to Fly which also won a Grammy that year for Best Video.

The Recording Academy also paid tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the Foo Fighters, who passed away on 25 March. The group were initially scheduled to perform at the award show, but cancelled their appearance shortly after Hawkins’ passing, along with any plans they had to perform in the near future.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” they said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”