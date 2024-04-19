“Cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man”: Watch soccer commentator lose his mind when stadium PA starts playing Hells Bells

Soccer legend Ally McCoist is apparently quite the rock fan, or so it seems judging by his reactions to AC/DC’s Hells Bells being played at Munich’s Allianz Arena ahead of a Champions League quarter-final match earlier this week.

The Scottish commentator and host for talkSPORT couldn’t hide his enthusiasm the moment those iconic bells chimed through the stadium PA, gushing immediately: “It can’t be AC/DC! If a guitar comes in here in a minute, it’s gonna be unbelievable!”

And in true AC/DC fan fashion, McCoist’s face lights up as soon as the guitar intro kicks in: “It’s Hells Bells! AC/DC!” he exclaims. “Cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man!”

The former player also follows up with a good dose of headbanging, air-guitar strumming, and air-drumming, as he sings praises of the band: “They’re brilliant!”

“I saw them, Glasgow Apollo, 1980. That’s the opening tune!” he adds.

"Cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man!" 🎸 Take a moment to watch Ally McCoist's reaction to Hells Bells being played in the Allianz 😂#UCL pic.twitter.com/oygJM6w4UU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

Meanwhile, AC/DC have confirmed that they will be heading out on a Power Up tour across Europe from May through August this year. The lineup will feature vocalist Brian Johnson with Angus Young, Stevie Young, and Matt Laug, who first joined the band at 2023’s Power Trip festival, as well as former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, who will be filling in for a retired Cliff Williams.

“The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland this Summer. We can’t wait to see you all out there,” the band announced.

Tickets are now on sale. Check out the full list of tour dates at the official website of AC/DC.