It’s official: AC/DC announce Power Up tour and new touring bassist – here’s everything you need to know

AC/DC had been keeping us on tenterhooks over the last week – the band had been sharing a countdown to an imminent announcement across their social media channels, with fans speculating it was for a new tour or album.

Officially revealed today, the Australian rock group will indeed be heading out on a Power Up tour across Europe from May through to August this year. Along the way, they’ll make two stops in the UK at London’s Wembley Stadium, and also at Ireland’s Dublin Croke Park.

In addition to the exciting tour announcement, it has also been confirmed that Chris Chaney, former bassist for Jane’s Addiction, will be filling in for Cliff Williams. Alongside him will be vocalist Brian Johnson with Angus Young, Stevie Young, and Matt Laug, who first joined the band at 2023’s Power Trip festival.

Williams initially retired from the band at the end of the Rock Or Bust tour in 2016, but returned on the recording of 2020’s Power Up. Chaney was also a member of Alanis Morissette’s touring and recording band for six years, and also formed part of Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

“We are thrilled to finally announce the POWER UP European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff,” the band writes online.

“The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland this Summer. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on 16 February. View the full list of tour dates below:

7 May – Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

21 May – Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

25 May – Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

29 May – Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

5 Jun – Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

9 Jun – Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

12 Jun – Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

16 Jun – Dresden Messe, Germany

23 Jun – Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

26 Jun – Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

29 Jun – Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

3 Jul – London Wembley Stadium, UK

7 Jul – London Wembley Stadium, UK

13 Jul – Hockenheim Ring, Germany

17 Jul – Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

21 Jul – Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

27 Jul – Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

31 Jul – Hannover Messe, Germany

9 Aug – Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

13 Aug – Paris Hippodrome, France

17 Aug – Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Find out more over at the official website of AC/DC.