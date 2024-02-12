logo
News

It’s official: AC/DC announce Power Up tour and new touring bassist – here’s everything you need to know

The band will head out on 21 dates this May through August, with a new bassist in the mix.

Angus Young playing his SG on stage. He is running a pick against the fretboard.

Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

AC/DC had been keeping us on tenterhooks over the last week – the band had been sharing a countdown to an imminent announcement across their social media channels, with fans speculating it was for a new tour or album.

Officially revealed today, the Australian rock group will indeed be heading out on a Power Up tour across Europe from May through to August this year. Along the way, they’ll make two stops in the UK at London’s Wembley Stadium, and also at Ireland’s Dublin Croke Park.

In addition to the exciting tour announcement, it has also been confirmed that Chris Chaney, former bassist for Jane’s Addiction, will be filling in for Cliff Williams. Alongside him will be vocalist Brian Johnson with Angus Young, Stevie Young, and Matt Laug, who first joined the band at 2023’s Power Trip festival.

Williams initially retired from the band at the end of the Rock Or Bust tour in 2016, but returned on the recording of 2020’s Power Up. Chaney was also a member of Alanis Morissette’s touring and recording band for six years, and also formed part of Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

“We are thrilled to finally announce the POWER UP European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff,” the band writes online.

“The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland this Summer. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on 16 February. View the full list of tour dates below:

  • 7 May – Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany
  • 21 May – Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany
  • 25 May – Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy
  • 29 May – Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain
  • 5 Jun – Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands
  • 9 Jun – Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
  • 12 Jun – Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
  • 16 Jun – Dresden Messe, Germany
  • 23 Jun – Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
  • 26 Jun – Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
  • 29 Jun – Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland
  • 3 Jul – London Wembley Stadium, UK
  • 7 Jul – London Wembley Stadium, UK
  • 13 Jul – Hockenheim Ring, Germany
  • 17 Jul – Stuttgart Wasen, Germany
  • 21 Jul – Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia
  • 27 Jul – Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany
  • 31 Jul – Hannover Messe, Germany
  • 9 Aug – Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium
  • 13 Aug – Paris Hippodrome, France
  • 17 Aug – Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Find out more over at the official website of AC/DC.

Related Artists

AC/DC

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

2

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

3

The Martin GPCE Inception Maple is Martin’s most important guitar of recent years

4

The 15 Most Expensive Guitars Sold At Auction

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.