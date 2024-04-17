Frank Zappa’s daughter’s new memoir examines the difficulties of “growing up an inimitable icon’s daughter”

Moon Unit Zappa, daughter of Frank Zappa, has written an “astonishingly frank” (yes, the pun is intended) memoir about her experiences growing up as an “inimitable icon’s daughter”.

The book, titled Earth to Moon: A Memoir, will land on 22 August this year. Zappa says it is “the most difficult and ambitious thing” she has done so far.

Earth to Moon is described as a “reckoning with self-esteem, the ghosts of the past and a mother and father who, in the process of leaving their mark upon the world, scarred their first daughter on home soil”.

As reported by The Bookseller, the blurb of Zappa’s memoir asks, “What are the consequences of growing up in a family who spend most of their time naked arguing about sexual/extramarital liaisons and practising white magic in a free-for-all state of nonconformist, virtuoso abandon?”

Zappa herself also adds in a statement, “Some of the surprises for me in writing the book were empathy for the villains in my life and for myself, along with the mortifying exposure and dismantling of faulty understandings and outdated beliefs. This memoir is a rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, examining much of what broke me and broke me open growing up an inimitable icon’s daughter.”

Publisher Lee Brackstone brands the book as “a portrait of a chaotic life growing up in the Canyon surrounded by hippies [and] groupies… Earth to Moon is a candid account of life as the daughter of Zappa at the height of his fame and creative life and the challenges of growing up a celebrity kid with the weirdest name in the world.”

Zappa is a creative herself and has appeared on a multitude of films and TV shows, including the likes of Grey’s Anatomy and How I Met Your Mother. At 14 years old, she also featured on her father’s popular single Valley Girl.

You can pre-order the memoir now via White Rabbit Books for £22.