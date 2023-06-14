There’s loads of unheard Van Halen music in the vaults, according to Gary Cherone

“As far as if they ever see the light of day, I don’t know, maybe someday. But I can say some of those songs are really good.”

Extreme frontman Gary Cherone has revealed that there is still a large stash of unheard Van Halen music in the vaults.

Cherone, frontman of Van Halen in the late ’90s, now claims that he wrote many songs during his tenure with the band, some of which have not yet seen “the light of day”.

In a new interview with Brazil’s A Rádio Rock, the singer says [per MyRadioLink] that “after [Van Halen III]… we toured [and] went back in the studio, and we wrote a bunch of songs. Some of them are just rough demos; some of them were more finished products”.

He goes on to say, “As far as if they ever see the light of day, I don’t know, maybe someday. Alex Van Halen is the boss of that, but you never know. But I can say some of those songs are really good.”

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has recently opened up about the period of time that Cherone fronted the band, describing it as “strange”.

Anthony was speaking on Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation show when he reflected on the often forgotten Van Halen era with Cherone as the lead singer.

“I remember Alex [Van Halen] was going through a divorce,” Anthony said. “And there’d be times where we’d start up in the studio and he would record for a half hour, then have to leave to meet with his lawyer.”

He then explained that despite Cherone having a good relationship with Eddie Van Halen, he would often try to “influence Ed on certain things, so it was just a really strange, strange, strange time”.

“One thing that was really kind of sad for me was that there was not even a handful of songs that the band actually recorded together in the studio. And before that, we used to record everything with everybody in the studio.”