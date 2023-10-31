logo
GayC/DC are looking for a new rhythm guitarist – could it be you? Auditions are open now

The “first and only all-gay tribute” to AC/DC are looking for their next Malcolm Young.

GayC/DC posing together. They wear flamboyant outfits including feather boas and bright sunglasses.

Image credit: Dusti Cunningham

 

GayC/DC, an all-gay AC/DC tribute band, are on the lookout for their new Malcolm Young. If you’re a gay man based in LA who is a great guitarist and you also happen to be the owner of some “fabulous” stage gear, you can audition to join the band now.

To audition, you can send the group one or two clips of yourself playing some AC/DC tracks. Remember to dress the part, and as the band says, “the louder the better.”

GayC/DC are the world’s “first and only all-gay tribute” to AC/DC. Founded in 2013 by Chris Freeman (bass player from queer punk band Pansy Division), the idea for GayC/DC came about by bouncing around names for more tribute bands with gay members after he’d been playing with the Gay Gay’s (a gay tribute to the Go Go’s) for more than a decade.

The call for auditions follows the unexpected death of their rhythm guitarist, Clint Yeager, who sadly passed away earlier this year, at age 53. Since his passing, old friends and former GayC/DC members have filled his position. But now, the band wants somebody to permanently fill the rhythm guitarist role.

GayC/DC say that finding a new guitarist is a “tough task” as Yeager was “irreplaceable,” but they hope to honour his legacy by moving forwards and finding another brilliant musician to join them ahead of their upcoming events in 2024.

“GayC/DC would like to thank everyone for their well-wishes after the sudden passing of our guitarist Clint on August 15th,” says the band in a statement. “We truly appreciate your support. We would also like to thank our original guitarist Karl Rumpf, guitarist Chris Ganser and ex-Pansy Division and Dirty Power guitarist Patrick Goodwin for filling in so that we could keep our remaining live commitments this year.

“After long deliberations and sensitive considerations, GayC/DC are now opening up for auditions for a capable and flamboyant guitarist who embodies AC/DC’s driving guitar force, Malcolm Young.”

If you think you’d make a good fit for the role, you can send your audition clips to the band via their official GayC/DC website now.

