Gibson partners Billie Joe Armstrong on new Les Paul Junior signature

Gibson has teamed up with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong on a new line of Les Paul Junior signature guitars that’s sure to bring out the punk-rocker in you.

Designed for players who want “great tone with no frills”, the new Les Paul Junior signature model sports a mahogany neck with Armstrong’s custom SlimTaper profile, rosewood fretboard, Graph Tech nut, and a truss rod cover with the singer’s signature.

Meanwhile, the guitar’s mahogany body is equipped with a wraparound bridge/tailpiece and a P-90 DC Dogear pickup that sets it apart from Armstrong’s 2018 signature LP Junior. Gibson’s latest pickup features a hum-cancelling design the brand describes as a “modernised” take on Seth Lover’s original Sidewinder design from 1958, which “[retains] the classic sound of a single coil P-90 while eliminating the noise.”

For $2,199, players will get to choose between Silver Mist and Vintage Ebony Gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finishes. Each instrument also comes shipped with a ridiculously snazzy hot-pink hardshell case with a leopard print interior to top things off.

“The single cut 50’s Les Paul Jr has been the root of my guitar tone for over 20 years,” Armstrong says of the signature model. “Ever since I bought ‘Floyd’ my 1956 Sunburst Jr, in the early 2000’s I have been addicted. It’s a simple, raw, and powerful guitar that has a sound that just can’t be beat! Plug it straight into any tube amp, crank it and it will roar!“

Learn more at Gibson.com